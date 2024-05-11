BJP confident of ouster of BJD government in Odisha: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday claimed that the Biju Janata Dal's ouster from power is certain in Odisha as the political atmosphere in the state has undergone a complete change. Singh said this while addressing an election meeting at Ranpur in Nayagarh district. "The people of Odisha have already made up their mind to bring the BJP to power in the state," the senior BJP leader said. He assured the gathering that the state will witness a fast development if there is a double-engine government. Singh said that the BJP was not against reservations. "BJP will never end reservation. No one has guts to end the reservation in the country,'' Singh said adding that the opposition parties are misleading the people in this regard. The Constitution never gives rights to reservation on the basis of religion, he said. Alleging that the Congress "murdered" democracy in India, Singh said the BJP wants to save the resources of the nation and people's time for which it supports 'One Nation, One Election''. He asserted that the BJP-led NDA will secure more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections. ''There is an attempt to mislead people by propagating that BJP will change Constitution if it gets 400 seats. It is rather Congress which has amended Constitutions 80 times,'' he said.