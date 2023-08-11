Begin typing your search...

BJP comes up with 'Quit India' posters targeting opposition in Patna

The state BJP also uploaded three photos of PM Narendra Modi to target the opposition alliance INDIA.

ByIANSIANS|11 Aug 2023 2:11 AM GMT
PATNA: The Bihar chapter of the BJP on Thursday came up with 'Quit India' posters to counter the opposition alliance INDIA. They saffron party put up 'Quit India' poster in front of its office at Veer Chand Patel Path with a slogans of "dynastic people, appeasement people, corrupt people - Quit India".

Modi has said that leaders involved in the opposition alliance are advocates of dynasty, appeasement, and corruption and they do not have any acceptance in the country.

