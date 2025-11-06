BJP chief J P Nadda meets Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda met Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa here on Thursday and discussed how the ties between the two neighbouring countries have deepened significantly over the last 10 years.

"Nadda observed that over the past decade, the India-Sri Lanka partnership has deepened significantly, with Sri Lanka continuing to remain a key focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Neighbourhood First policy," said Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge.

"Nadda spoke about the BJP's vision of inclusive governance and people-driven development, noting that close coordination between the party and the government has led to the effective implementation of welfare schemes across India," he added.

Nadda also proposed initiating engagement between the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sri Lanka's main opposition party, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to strengthen mutual understanding and share organisational experiences.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening this enduring partnership, rooted in shared heritage, democratic values and mutual respect," Chauthaiwale said.

Premadasa is currently on a visit to India.