BJP bid to anoint EPS had full backing of Udhay, alleges Tagore

"Udhayanidhi Stalin took every possible step to stop Vijay from becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," Tagore alleged. He further claimed that the information could be verified through CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, who, he said, was aware of the developments surrounding the reported political negotiations.

Accusing Udhayanidhi Stalin of abandoning the DMK's ideological foundations, Tagore said the party's principles had been "thrown into the garbage." He also alleged that the DMK was distancing itself from the Congress in Parliament and would eventually align politically with the BJP.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister and Congress floor leader S Rajesh Kumar rejected allegations of political betrayal by the Congress party. Speaking to reporters at Kanniyakumari, he said the Congress had never "backstabbed" any alliance partner and added that people were aware of attempts by the DMK and AIADMK to come together for power.

Rajesh Kumar said the Congress and Left parties supported TVK with the objective of forming a "secular government" in the State.