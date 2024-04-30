"BJP believes religion-based reservation is unconstitutional": Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister: Amit Shah said that the Bharatiya Janata Party believes reservation based on religion is "unconstitutional".

While addressing a press conference in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday, Amit Shah vowed to end the reservation "imposed based on religion" in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh if BJP comes to power.

He also criticized Congress for creating "confusion" by "spreading lies",

"BJP believes that reservation based on religion is unconstitutional. Whenever we will come to power in states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, we will ensure justice to SCS, STS and OBCs by ending the reservations imposed based on religion," Amit Shah said while addressing the reporters.

"Congress wants to create confusion among the public by spreading lies. I want to make one thing clear: BJP supports reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs and will always play its role as its protector. This very thing has been stated multiple times by PM Narendra Modi also during his speeches. If any political party. has made a dent in the reservation of SCS, STs and OBCs, it's none but the Congress party!" he added.

Shah further slammed Congress for giving reservations to Muslims "without any survey" thereby "reducing" the OBC reservation.

"First of all, they gave reservation to Muslims in united Andhra Pradesh, due to which OBC reservation was reduced. After that, in Karnataka, overnight, without any survey, without determining backwardness, they put all Muslims in the OBC category and reserved a 4 per cent quota for them, this has also reduced the reservation for the backward classes," he said.

"We never look at voters from the perspective of minority and majority. Every person is a citizen of India, he should be treated as such," he added.

On the video circulated on social media purportedly showing him advocating to end reservation for SC/ST/OBC, Shah said, "Their (Congress) frustration reached to such a level that they are spreading fake videos of me and several other BJP leaders. Chief Ministers, State presidents and others are also forwarding this fake video. Today a prominent leader of the Congress Party is facing a criminal offense. This action is indicative of their frustration and disappointment."

He also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the matter and accused him of "working to take the level of politics to a new low”

"Ever since Rahul Gandhi took charge of the Congress, he has been working to take the level of politics to a new low. I believe that the attempt to get public support by circulating fake videos. is condemnable and should never be done by any major party in Indian politics, Shah said.

On the alleged obscene video case involving Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, Shah said that BJP stands with the 'Matr Shakti' while criticizing the ruling Congress government in Karnataka for allegedly delaying action.

JD(S) is an ally of BJP in Karnataka and Revanna is seeking a fresh term from Hassan as an NDA candidate. The incumbent MP is also the grandson of former PM and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda

"BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress and Priyanka ji who are demanding action, whose government is there? The government is of the Congress Party. Why have they not taken any action till now? We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, the state government has to take action on it," he said.

We support the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it. Today there is a meeting of their core committee and steps will be taken, Shah added.

Shah also asserted on "getting good response" in South India and expressed confidence in the BJP crossing 400 seats.

"You all know that two phases of the 7-phase elections have been completed. After these two phases, as per the internal assessment of our party, BJP and its allies together have crossed. 100. And we are moving ahead with great confidence towards our target of crossing 400 with the blessings and support of the people," he said.

"The BJP is getting a great response across the country including

from the South Indian states, namely Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Owing to such a positive response, we believe that we will surely achieve the '400 Paar feat! We are getting huge electoral success in all the states like Assam, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand etc. Along with this, BJP is also getting a very good response in South India, Shah added.

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's candidate from Amethi and Raebareli, Shah said, "I don't know whether they will contest elections or not but the amount of confusion shows that they lack self-confidence. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is that they have left their traditional seats and ran away."