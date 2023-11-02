BJP attacks Kejriwal for questioning ED summons

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday flayed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “running away” from the ED summons in an excise policy-linked case, saying he does not want to face the truth.

The BJP’s attack came after Kejriwal did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the case and wrote to the agency demanding withdrawal of the notice summoning him, claiming it was “illegal and politically motivated”.

“Arvind Kejriwal ran away from the ED’s summon. He does not want to face the truth…It won’t be an exaggeration to say that the Delhi liquor scam king has accepted that he was involved in liquor scam and corruption,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference here.

Patra asserted that the ED issues summons based on facts and evidence but Kejriwal is running away from facing the probe agency’s questions because he knows the truth. “Today it’s proved that the one who is ‘kattar’ (outright) dishonest is ‘kattar’ shameless also,” the BJP leader charged, adding, “the ED doesn’t send summons randomly. We firmly believe that ED or any other agency sending summons to Kejriwal was based on some grounds.” In his letter to the ED, the Delhi chief minister asked in what capacity he was summoned for questioning.

Reacting sharply to this, Patra asked, “Why is this VIP syndrome?…Are you above law? Just because you are Delhi chief minister, no agency can summon you?” “You were summoned as the ocean of corruption, the source of corruption which reaches Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain and then Sanjay Singh,” the BJP leader charged.

Patra also slammed Kejriwal for targeting BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for his claim that he will be arrested. “When Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were summoned by the ED, you said in your speech that you knew that ED will arrest them,” the BJP leader pointed in a bid to counter Kejriwal. In his letter to ED, Kejriwal claimed that Tiwari had “openly” said on the afternoon of October 30 — the day the summons was issued to Kejriwal — that the chief minister would be arrested.