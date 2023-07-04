BJP appoints Babulal Marandi as president of its Jharkhand unit

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi as president of its Jharkhand unit "The party is preparing to win all 14 seats in Jharkhand," Former CM Babulal Marandi spoke on his appointment as state President.

Meanwhile, expressing his gratitude Marandi tweeted, "Honorable National President Mr @JPNadda @BJP4Jharkhand ji, Honorable Prime @BJP4India Mr @narendramodi ji, Honorable Home Minister Mr @AmitShah ji, Honorable Organization General Secretary Mr @blsanthosh ji, Honorable in-charge Mr @LKBajpaiBJP ji and all the preferred leaders of the party! "Overall development of Jharkhand will be my biggest priority. In the political journey ahead, it is resolved to strengthen the hands of (@BJP4Jharkhand @BJP4India performing better in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections by working step by step with all the respected leaders, public representatives and especially the party's backbone workers," Babulal Marandi tweeted.

Earlier today, G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as BJP state president of Telangana, D Purandeshwari was appointed as the state president of Andhra Pradesh BJP and Sunil Jakhar- as the party's state president of Punjab.

Moreover, Eatala Rajender was appointed as the chairman of the Election Management Committee for Telangana BJP unit. PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at the Pragati Maidan Convention Centre on Monday in the national capital and is learnt to have spoken on the roadmap for 2047, when India will celebrate the centenary of its Independence.

Apart from the members of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief were also present in the meeting which lasted about five hours. The Prime Minister termed the meeting as "fruitful"." A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy-related issues," PM Modi said in a tweet.