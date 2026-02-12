BJP alleges Rs 2,500 cr real estate fraud in Chennai

Taking to X, Thirupathy, alleged that the firm, 'Urban Rise', had constructed 2,036 houses on land belonging to a local temple.

"It is deeply shocking to hear that a massive fraud worth Rs 2,500 crore has taken place in Korattur, Chennai, where 2,036 houses (families) were built on temple land, deceiving about 10,000 people. It is said that after many years, the court has delivered a verdict stating that this is temple land. The victims say that a company called 'Urban Rise' systematically deceived the people," wrote the BJP spokesperson on his official X account.