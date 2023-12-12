Bill to reserve one-third seats for women in J-K assembly introduced in LS

NEW DELHI: A Bill seeking to reserve one-third of assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the House by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

The Bill seeks to enable greater representation and participation of women as public representatives in the law-making processes of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

Parliament has enacted the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 to pave the way for the reservation of one-third of the total number of seats for women in Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and -in Delhi assembly.

The Bill seeks to make similar provisions in Jammu and Kashmir by amending the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that elections have not been announced to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly and there is no hurry to introduce the Bill.