Bill seeks right to disconnect after work hours

NEW DELHI: A private member’s bill, which seeks to allow employees not to entertain work calls and emails outside work hours, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

NCP MP Supriya Sule introduced the ‘Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025’ which proposes to establish an employees’ welfare authority to confer the right on every employee to disconnect from work-related telephone calls and emails beyond work hours and on holidays. The bill proposes the right to refuse to answer calls and emails outside work hours.

Another bill, Menstrual Benefits Bill, 2024, moved by Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya. proposes to provide certain facilities at the workplace to women employees during menstruation, while Shambhavi Choudhary (LJP) introduced legislation to secure the right to paid menstrual leave.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore introduced a bill to exempt TN from NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses. DMK’s Kanimozhi introduced a bill to abolish the death penalty in the country.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members are allowed to introduce bills on subjects they think the government should bring a law. Barring a few, most of the private member bills are withdrawn after government replies on the proposed law.