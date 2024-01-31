Bihar: Rahul Gandhi resumes Nyay Yatra with roadshow in Katihar

KATIHAR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' with a roadshow in Bihar’s Katihar district.

After his night halt at Katihar, Gandhi started his Yatra in the morning and is expected to enter West Bengal through Malda around 11.30 am, a party leader said.

He was seen sitting on the roof of a sports utility vehicle, which was slowly moving and he waved at enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the road.

Locals queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession.

The Congress' Yatra was underway at a time when the party was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA.

The Congress' had shared power with Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar till he did a volte-face.

According to Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Gandhi will return to the state a few days later via Jharkhand.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, while passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.