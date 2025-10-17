Bihar polls: ECI gears up enforcement agencies to curb cash and inducements

NEW DELHI: In a major step to ensure free and fair elections in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday convened a high-level meeting with the heads of multiple enforcement and security agencies to tighten vigilance against the movement of cash, drugs, liquor and other illicit inducements.

The meeting of the Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI) was held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The Commission stressed the need for proactive surveillance and preventive action to curb electoral malpractices that could influence voter behaviour.

Top officials from key enforcement agencies including the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Postal Department attended the discussions.

Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, State Police Nodal Officer, and the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar joined the meeting virtually.

"The different agencies briefed the Commission regarding their preparation, steps taken and proposed to be taken for ensuring inducement-free elections," the ECI said in its press note.

"The briefings were on a wide range of topics about curbing the use of money and other inducements to vitiate elections were made," it added.

The Commission instructed all agencies to enhance coordination and intelligence sharing at the national, state and district levels.

Emphasising a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy towards electoral inducements, the ECI directed agencies to map vulnerable constituencies and intensify checks along inter-state and international borders to prevent the inflow of contraband and black money.

"The Commission also directed that the concerned agencies map the constituencies to check transportation of smuggled goods, drugs, liquor and cash, including fake currency, inter-state borders and international borders," it said.

Urging strict compliance, the Commission stated that the integrity of elections depends on a collective effort to prevent economic offences that compromise democracy.

The agencies were told to maintain constant vigilance and ensure swift action against any suspected violations as Bihar heads towards a crucial electoral exercise.