Bihar: Father of VIP chief Mukesh Sahani found murdered at home

ByPTIPTI|16 July 2024 4:54 AM GMT
Bihar: Father of VIP chief Mukesh Sahani found murdered at home
Incident from the spot (IANS)

DARBHANGA: Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was allegedly found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said on Tuesday.

Jitan Sahani's body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in Biraul area this morning.

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said a team of senior officers have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

A former minister in the Bihar government, Mukesh Sahani heads the VIP, which is an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc.

NationalDeathVikassheel Insaan PartyMukesh SahaniJitan Sahani
PTI

