Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's biography to be launched on July 3

NEW DELHI: The biography of Bihar Chief Minister ‘Nitish Kumar: Antrang Doston ki Nazar se’ will be launched by former Chief Minister and President of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Lalu Prasad Yadav, on July 3 in Patna.

Written by Uday Kant and other close friends of Nitish Kumar, the biography has been published by Rajkamal Prakashan.

Uday Kant, the author of the biography, said: “When we read the biography of a particular leader, most of the discussion revolves around their political journey. However, we often learn very little about the people, circumstances, and mindset that led them to achieve their current position.

In this regard, Nitish Kumar’s biography stands out. It begins from a passage of a small town and traverses through the streets of struggle, ultimately reaching his present position.”

“The story narrates not only the tale of his struggles but also sheds light on his personal, family, and political environment, uncovering many stories that were overshadowed by the dust of time. It is a story that inspires everyone, showing that if you remain true to honesty, dedication, and truthfulness on your path, you can achieve great heights,” he added.