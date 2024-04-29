Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slams Tejashwi Yadav for taking credit for providing jobs

Araria: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for taking credit for providing jobs while sharing power with Kumar between August 2022 and January 2024.

Addressing a rally in Araria Lok Sabha constituency, Kumar said, "Nowadays some people keep making statements that here (Bihar), no recruitment used to take place and they had started doing recruitment. But I want to tell you that I made him (Tejashwi Yadav) understand that we decided to give 10 lakh jobs and we are working on it. And now when we deliver he takes credit and says he has done it."

Notably, taking a U-turn in January 2024, Nitish Kumar had snapped ties with RJD and joined the NDA.

He highlighted the collective efforts between BJP and Janata Dal (United) to ensure development in all fields since 2005 and said, "We made electricity, water and toilets reach every house... We are working to provide 10 lakh jobs. We provided jobs to 5 lakh people from 2005 to 2020... We decided we would give more than 10 lakh jobs after 2020. 4 lakh jobs are given after 2020, and we are working on 3 lakh more jobs."

Araria will undergo polls on May 7 and BJP has filed Pradeep Kumar Singh while RJD has deployed Shahnawaz Alam.

The 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each.