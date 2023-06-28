Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad's convoy attacked in UP

SAHARANPUR: Aazad Samaj Party leader and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad's convoy was attacked by armed men in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said his condition is stable and he is out of danger. They said a few car-borne armed men opened fire on the Bhim Army chief's convoy. He was taken to hospital.

"The bullet grazed his stomach. His condition is stable, he is out of danger. Police will investigate the matter and will take all the necessary action," SSP Saharanpur Dr Vipin Tada said.

Aazad said his younger brother was also in the car when the incident occurred.

"I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," he said.