Bharat will not bend to terror: Shah on Pahalgam attack

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that the country will not bend to terror and that those responsible for the killing of tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir will not be spared.

After laying wreaths on the bodies of those killed in the terror attack, he said on X, "With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared," he said.

Shah laid wreaths on the coffins of the victims of the terror attack at the Police Control Room here.

The Home Minister later interacted with families of the slain persons and other survivors of the attack.

He assured them the security forces would leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of the deadly attack to the book, officials said.

Shah also visited Baisaran meadows, the scene of gruesome killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam.

Later, in another post, the home minister said every Indian feels the pain of those who lost their loved ones in the terrorist attack and that words cannot express this sadness.

"I assure all these families and the whole country that these terrorists killing innocent people will not be spared," he said.

Shah arrived here within hours of the attack on Wednesday night and was briefed about the situation by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat.

The Home Minister also chaired a security review meeting, which was also attended by the Lieutenant Governor.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.