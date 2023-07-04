Bhaiyaji had a big heart and great vision

There are only a few people in public life who leave an indelible mark. July 2 is the birth centenary of one such great personality, veteran freedom fighter and founder editor of Lokmat Media Group Jawaharlal ji Darda, fondly called Babuji. In the public life of Maharashtra, I used to call him Bhaiyaji.

The memory of Jawaharlal ji Darda is still fresh in my mind. He was rich in personality, full of noble thoughts, extremely simple, cheerful and always eager to help and support everyone.

Jumping into the freedom struggle at a very young age to break the chains of slavery shows his courage and patriotism. After attaining freedom, on one hand, pure politics and on the other, making journalism the medium to deliver the fruits of freedom to the common man is a reflection of his foresight. In politics too, he nurtured a feeling of love and affection towards everyone and this is the reason why people of every party used to respect Jawaharlal ji Darda.

I was overwhelmed by his affection. I remember that for the first time in 1977, when I went to the Assembly, he invited me to his home.

Let me give an example. When he was the industries minister, the extraction of gas from Bombay High had started. The senior officials of Bombay High told me that the gas can be taken anywhere. I studied its technology and said in the Assembly that this gas should be transported to Vidarbha through a pipeline and a petrochemical plant should be established. Bhaiyaji said how will the gas be transported? In fact, he even chastised me. I was also upset. But his heart was so big that after six months, when there was talk of laying the pipeline up to UP, he called me and said "there was merit in your words". He also told Sharad Pawar that I had raised the question but we did not pay heed.

When I contested the Lok Sabha elections, he extended full support. He never expected that I would give any advertisement to Lokmat. There was never any deficiency in his hospitality. It was not possible for someone to leave his house without having food. Many times he even took me to Yavatmal. He put me up at his home and not at the circuit house.

It is the result of his hard work, dedication and close understanding of the desire of the common man that Lokmat has attained such a status. He put all his energy into it, always followed the highest standards of journalism and never compromised on principles. Purity is the biggest capital in journalism, and he understood this very well.

Today we are celebrating his birth centenary. I always feel that if he had stayed with us for some more time, his invaluable services to the nation and Maharashtra would have been more.

(The author is the Governor of Punjab & former Governor of TN.)