Bhabha Atomic Research Centre holds conference on radiation metrology, ionizing radiation

CHENNAI: In a bid to facilitate the twin goals of energy security and sustainable development, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) organised a two-day national conference on radiation metrology and a national standard on ionizing radiation.

Dinesh Kumar Shukla, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) inaugurated the conference. In his address, he stressed bringing changes to suit the current scenario of work culture. He explained the need for following consistent, comparable, and accurate radiation measurements.

The BARC said that the Indian nuclear power programme is imperative to meet the twin goals of energy security and sustainable development by installing and commissioning nuclear reactors in fleet mode.

This increase in the application of ionizing radiation brings immense importance to radiation protection metrology. Challenges related to metrological aspects of radiation protection for ionizing radiation demand the most urgent priority from the relevant stakeholders and the metrological communities involved. Hence, this theme meeting of radiation metrology and national standards on ionizing radiation is the need of the hour.