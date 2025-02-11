Bengaluru buzzes with energy as the 'Maha Kumbh' of Indian airpower begins in style

BENGALURU: While devotees gathered at the holy confluence in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, for the Maha Kumbh Mela, another kind of congregation unfolded in Bengaluru. Thousands of kilometres away at Yelahanka Air Force Station, the 15th edition of Aero India—Asia’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition—took flight, bringing together some of the world’s leading air forces and defence manufacturers.

This stark juxtaposition was highlighted by India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, during the inauguration of the five-day event. “Aero India is truly a Maha Kumbh of the aviation world,” he remarked. The exhibition, divided into three days for business delegates and two public days, offered an unparalleled opportunity to witness India’s growing aerospace prowess alongside cutting-edge technology from global partners.

The skies above Yelahanka were alive with the roar of aircraft engines, as spectators craned their necks and pointed their phones skywards to capture dazzling aerial displays. At the same time, pilots and defence experts convened to discuss the latest advancements in aviation, fostering camaraderie among professionals who hope never to meet under hostile circumstances.

“It’s always an honour to work alongside other air forces,” said Wing Commander Allen George of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team to DT Next. “In the end, as aviators, we are always learning. A better aviator is one who constantly seeks to improve, and we look to collaborate with others to expand our horizons.”

Two of the event’s star attractions were the fifth-generation fighter jets—the American F-35 Lightning II and Russia’s Su-57. Their strategic placement at opposite ends of the display seemed to subtly reflect the underlying geopolitical rivalries.

Meanwhile, inside the India Pavilion, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) showcased a full-scale model of its ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)—a symbol of India’s aspirations for indigenous fifth-generation fighter capability.

For those who had seen the AMCA’s mock-up in 2023, this year’s exhibit was a nostalgic yet thrilling glimpse into the project’s future. HAL confirmed that AMCA prototypes are progressing steadily and are expected to roll out in the coming years. “We are fully committed to the AMCA programme, and the design displayed at Aero India represents what the aircraft will look like upon rollout,” said Vijay Kumar, ADG (M&C). “We are also exploring options to ensure our forces remain prepared and equipped with cutting-edge technology.”

While the AMCA remains in development, HAL celebrated another milestone with the unveiling of the rebranded HJT-36 trainer aircraft, now named ‘Yashas’. Cleared for operational use by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) earlier this year, the aircraft sported a sleek new livery and took to the skies to showcase its capabilities.

“The HJT project began in 2000 and underwent extensive testing, but a setback forced us to redesign key components,” said HAL Chairman DK Sunil. “The fuselage was extended, and the radar and cockpit received significant upgrades, including voice-enabled systems. We named it Yashas with the hope that it will have a bright future as a replacement for the Kiran Mk II.”

Spanning over 42,000 square metres, this year’s Aero India broke records with participation from 90 countries, 30 defence ministers, and 43 military chiefs. For the first time, the United States and Russian air forces shared the same airspace at the event. The United States showcased its formidable fleet, including the F-35 Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, KC-130 Stratotanker, and B-1 Lancer bomber, while Russia displayed its cutting-edge Su-57 fighter.

Defence Minister to host Manthan and Samarthya:

During his inauguration speech at Aero India on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh outlined the multifaceted objectives of the event. He emphasised that while Aero India serves as a platform to showcase India’s industrial capabilities and technological advancements, its broader aim is to strengthen symbiotic relationships with foreign nations. As part of this vision, Singh is set to host *Manthan 2025*, the flagship annual defence innovation event. This initiative will bring together key stakeholders from the defence innovation ecosystem, including industry leaders and investors.

In addition, during the valedictory function, the Minister will preside over *Samarthya*—a first-of-its-kind event at Aero India. The programme aims to highlight India’s indigenous expertise in defence manufacturing by showcasing significant innovations developed by DRDO and other defence organisations.

AMCA AIRCRAFT

SPECIFICATIONS:

-Medium Weight (25 ton) Class

-Service Ceiling of 55000 FT

-'G' Limits - +8/-3

-Max Speed: 1.8 Mach

CAPABILITIES:

-Swing Role (Air to Air - Air to Surface)

-Autonomous mission capability enabled by AI

-Manned Unmanned Teaming

-360* Enhanced Situational Awareness

-Net-Centric Warfare capable

AMCA will sport an internal weapon bay design to enhance stealth features and will have a capacity of 1.5 tonnes to carry a combination of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons. It can also be equipped with homegrown and next-generation smart weapons.