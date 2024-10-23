Bengaluru building collapse: Seven more bodies recovered; owner, contractor held

BENGALURU: Seven more bodies were recovered during search and rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed at Babusapalya here, taking the death toll to eight, police said on Wednesday.

Teams from the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been pressed into rescue operations since the incident occurred during heavy downpour on Tuesday, they said.

"Bhuvan Reddy, son of Muniraja Reddy under whose name the building is being constructed and the contractor Muniyappa who was building it have been taken into custody," a senior police official said.

"Permission was only for construction of a four-storey building but seven floors were being constructed," he said.

One body was recovered by the rescue team on Tuesday.

"Seven more bodies have been recovered and six workers were injured."

Thirteen workers have been rescued and search operations are underway to ascertain if more people are suspected to be trapped.

Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, who visited the spot, termed it as an "unfortunate incident" and assured that all necessary actions will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Eight innocents have lost their lives. There is suspicion that two more people are still trapped. Who is responsible for it? Why it happened? Who is at fault?. We have registered a suo moto case. We have come here for inspection," he told reporters here.

He said that the inspection revealed that there was no license. When such a big building was coming up, there was no sanctioned plan nor license. The building was being constructed illegally.

"It is said that the building was being constructed for the last two years. Still the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) officials have not tried to stop it. We have to come to know prima facie that no notice was served when the construction was on from foundation to the fourth floor," he said.

Patil said buildings should not be constructed illegally and that the constructions have to be done with proper license. The officials should not remain silent when unauthorised constructions are underway and then issue notice after they are completed.

"We have inquired assistant executive engineer , zonal commissioner and joint commissioner and prima facie, we have come to know that there is lapse on part of officials, they will be served notice and they will be summoned. Such a tragic incident should be an eye opener for Bengalureans," he said.

"If the constructions are stopped, the question of demolition will not arise. Such incidents should not happen again and we will take all necessary actions," he added.