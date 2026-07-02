Bengaluru: 5 nannies held for abusing toddlers at IT frame Crèche

HAL Police have registered a case against Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu, and Bindu under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation.

The videos allegedly show the nannies placing toddlers aged 2-3 years inside a washing machine, spraying water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, and locking them in toilets to stop them from crying. Police said the nannies also forced children to sit on Western-style commodes and threatened them into silence if they didn't obey.

Most of the toddlers' parents are IT professionals working at the company. The case came to light after a child helpline official received four videos and alerted police.