"Bengal will keep burning under Mamata Banerjee's rule": Suvendu Adhikari

EAST MIDNAPORE: The Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that the state will keep burning under the ruling of Mamata Banerjee's government.

Over the reports that the West Bengal Governor has recommended the President's rule in the state, if the situation deteriorates further, Adhikari said, "I welcome the report submitted by the governor. But the people of Bengal do not want reports and speeches, but results. The way atrocities are being committed, especially against the Hindus, is worrying... As long as Mamata Banerjee remains in power, Bengal will continue to suffer turmoil and unrest."

Earlier today, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticised the proposal to impose President's Rule in West Bengal over violence in Murshidabad, saying it cannot be implemented "arbitrarily" and blamed the state administration for the deteriorating law and order.

The West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose filed a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs over the Murshidabad violence, which reportedly says that the centre is open to implementing Article 356 (President's rule) if the state's condition further deteriorates. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "Implementation of Article 356 suddenly is not easy. We have a constitution here, as well as the judiciary. Arbitrarily, it cannot be implemented based on what the governor says. I don't know if there is a condition that the President's rule be implemented here. I understand that law and order are worsening here, and the state administration and the CM herself are responsible for it. For things to be better, this government must be removed, but not from the backdoor by implementing the president's rule."

Violence erupted on April 11 in Murshidabad during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The violence resulted in two deaths, several injuries, and property damage. Thousands of people fled their homes in search of safety.

The protest later spread to other districts, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, where incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades were reported