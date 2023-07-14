Bengal poll violence: Injured Trinamool worker succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to 45

KOLKATA :The death toll in the poll-related violence in West Bengal has risen to 45 after a Trinamool Congress worker succumbed to his injuries on Friday, said officials.

He was injured in clashes on July 8 polling day and was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on the same day.

The deceased has been identified as Saifur Rahman, a local Trinamool Congress worker based out of Raghunathganj in Murshidabad district. He and his brother Maidul Rahman suffered severe injuries last Saturday following the blast of a crude bomb.

Both were shifted to the NRS Medical College & Hospital under critical condition. All attempts on part of the doctors failed as Saifur died early Friday morning. His brother Maidul was in a critical condition.

With this fresh report of casualty, the total death figure in poll- related violence has reached 45 since the day the polling dates were announced by the West Bengal State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha on June 8. While 19 deaths were reported in pre-poll violence till July 7 night, the remaining figures were added since July 8 morning, which was the polling day.

However, the state administration and the ruling Trinamool Congress have continued to be in a denial mode over the ferocity of violence that has taken a toll of so many lives.

A crucial hearing related to the poll related irregularities is scheduled at the division bench of Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam on July 18. Justice Sivagnanam has already cautioned that the fate of those related to the panchayat polls will depend on the proceedings and the final order of the Calcutta High Court.