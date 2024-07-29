Bengal govt opposed to any pact between India, Bangladesh on Teesta water sharing: Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that her government is opposed to any agreement between India and Bangladesh over sharing of the Teesta River water.



Maintaining that she loves the people of Bangladesh, Banerjee said sharing of Teesta water will mean "depriving northern West Bengal of even drinking water", let alone any provision for irrigation purposes.

Speaking in the assembly on a resolution regarding erosion control and flood mitigation in West Bengal, Banerjee said the Teesta River has very little water during the winter and summer seasons.

Banerjee also alleged that the state government was not invited to discussions between India and Bangladesh over renewal of the Farakka treaty, stating that her state is a stakeholder in the issue, as river Ganga flows into the neighbouring nation from West Bengal.

Last month, Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing "strong reservations" over the Centre "excluding" the West Bengal government from discussions with Bangladesh regarding Teesta water sharing and the Farakka treaty.

Banerjee, in the communication, had also blamed the construction of a "series of hydropower projects in Sikkim, deforestation in upper catchment and impact of climate change" as reasons behind the Teesta River's health suffering.

Maintaining that her government has given whatever was possible to Bangladesh for the sake of brotherhood with the neighbouring nation, Banerjee said that she cannot go into any agreement by compromising the interest of the people of West Bengal.

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of trying to give away water of West Bengal without considering its interests, Banerjee said that West Bengal is the main stakeholder but is not being consulted on the issue.

She said that vast areas in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts were affected by floods in Ganga River's lower catchment areas.

Banerjee said that funds amounting to over Rs 700 crore promised to the state by the Centre during the 1996 renewal of the Farakka water treaty were not given.

She said that her government has spent Rs 350 crore for stopping erosion of the Ganga.

Banerjee claimed that the Centre has discussed the issues of water sharing of Teesta and renewal of Farakka water treaty, which is due in 2026, with Bangladesh, without keeping West Bengal in the loop.

Maintaining that the West Bengal government was kept in the loop earlier, be it starting of train or bus services between India and Bangladesh, she said that this was not done by the BJP government at the Centre this time.

Asserting that it is a "clear blow to federal unity," she said, "I have strong reservations on this."