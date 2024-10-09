Bengal govt forms SIT to probe into rape-murder of 10-yr-old girl in Kultali

Begin typing your search...

    RAF and police personnel arrive after protest (Image/PTI) 

    KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged rape-murder of a 10-year-old girl in the South 24 Parganas district's Kultuli area, an official said.

    The SIT will be led by Baruipur SP Palash Chandra Dhali, he said.

    "We want to assure the locals of our commitment to ensuring justice and punishing those responsible for this crime," the official said on Tuesday.

    So far, the police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

    The incident, which occurred on October 5, sparked widespread protests across the state, with locals setting vehicles ablaze, vandalising a police outpost, and blocking roads in the area after the girl's body was found in a pond.

