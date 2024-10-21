Begin typing your search...

    Bengal: Agitating junior docs withdraw hunger strike following meeting with Mamata

    The medics also called off their proposed strike across hospitals in the state on Tuesday.

    AuthorPTIPTI|21 Oct 2024 11:10 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-10-21 17:42:32  )
    
    Dr Arnab Mukhopadhyay and other junior doctors after they called off their fast unto death over RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident, in Kolkata (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Agitating junior doctors on Monday evening withdrew their weeks-long hunger strike over the RG Kar incident, hours after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    

    “In today's meeting (with the CM), we did get the assurance of some directives, but the body language of the state government was not positive... The common people have wholeheartedly supported us. They, as well as the parents of our deceased sister (RG Kar hospital victim), have been requesting us to call off the hunger strike, keeping in mind our deteriorating health.

    “We are therefore withdrawing our ‘fast-unto-death' and also Tuesday's total shutdown in the health sector,” said Debashish Halder, one of the junior medics.

    The decision was taken following a general body meeting of the doctors.

    RG Kar CaseHunger StrikeKolkata rape-murderMamata Banerjee
    PTI

