Before firing, RPF cop made man walk at gunpoint

MUMBAI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh forced a passenger of the B2 bogie of the Jaipur-Mumbai train to walk at gunpoint up to the pantry car, two coaches away, where he shot him dead, a GRP official said on Tuesday.

Singh (33) is accused of gunning down his senior Tika Ram Meena and three passengers near Palghar railway station. “Singh forced Syed S, a passenger travelling in B2 coach, to walk at gunpoint up to the pantry car where he shot him dead. They crossed coaches, B2 and B1, before reaching the pantry car while other passengers watched,” the official said.

The GRP has recorded statements from a dozen passengers so far and is collecting details of the passengers in at least five bogies who might have witnessed the killings as Singh strutted with the automatic weapon.

Many passengers alighted at Borivali station before the train reached Mumbai Central. “Taking this into account, we will try to record statements of maximum passengers,” the official added.

The other victims were as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (58) of Palghar and Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48) of Madhubani in Bihar.