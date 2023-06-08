BBC admits to I-T evasion, says ready to amend it

NEW DELHI: British broadcaster BBC has communicated to the income-tax department that some of its past income, for its operations in India, could have gone unreported during the statutory filing of returns and hence it would like to amend it. The development comes in the backdrop of three-day long survey by Income Tax sleuths in February on its Delhi premises. I-T sources, however, said the purported BBC communication has “no legal value” till it pays the due taxes.