Baseless, politically driven: Sanjay Raut's brother on ED summons in BMC Khichdi scam case

NEW DELHI: Reaching the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office for questioning in connection with the alleged Khichdi Covid scam, Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut's brother, Sandeep Raut, on Tuesday called the case baseless and 'politically motivated'.

Speaking to media persons outside the ED office, Sandeep Raut said, "The allegations against me are baseless and wrong. The ED called me here for interrogation today and I will answer whatever questions the agency asks. The whole case is politically driven, nothing else."

"Sanjay Raut is speaking out against them (BJP-led Centre) and has to be pulled down. This is the motivation behind putting the ED on us. This is being done to pressurise the Raut family," he said.

"Some 5-6 lakh transactions were recorded in my account in the matter. This is not an ED case. The matter pertains to the Covid period. I fed khichdi to many poor people during that time but I am still being made an accused. The whole case is politicised. I am not afraid because I haven't done anything wrong," he added.

Accompanied by supporters, Sandeep Raut was dropped off at the federal agency's office by his brother, Sanjay Raut.

Meanwhile, another Sena Uddhav faction leader, Kishori Pednekar, also appeared before the ED at 11.30 am for questioning in the alleged body bag scam case during the Covid period.

Earlier, on January 28, the ED summoned Sandeep Raut for questioning in connection with the alleged scam case.

Earlier, on January 18, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan and an alleged close aide of party leader Aaditya Thackeray were sent to ED custody in the case.

Chavan was alleged to have been involved in financial irregularities worth Rs 1 crore linked to the distribution of "khichdi" to migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June last year, the ED conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai, including Suraj Chavan's residence, recovering documents in connection with the scam.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP-led NDA government in the state over the arrest of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan in connection with the alleged BMC Khichdi Covid 'scam' case, former minister and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray said all corruption taints are 'washed' clean when opposition leaders are put through the BJP's 'washing machine'.

Last year, raids were also conducted at locations associated with some officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and some other people, including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, in connection with the hospital management contracts during the Covid period.

The ED has alleged that agents linked to some politicians used influence to ensure the BMC awarded khichdi contracts to their associates. The khichdi suppliers cheated the BMC by supplying less than the agreed quantity and after submitting inflated bills, it was alleged.