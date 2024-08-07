Bangladesh crisis: Air India safely transports 199 passengers and 6 infants from Dhaka to Delhi, Sources

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh, Air India operated a special charter flight from Dhaka to Delhi late last night (August 6), as per sources. The flight arrived in Delhi this morning (August 7) with 199 passengers and 6 infants, as per sources.

"Air India operated a special charter flight at short notice despite infrastructure challenges at Dhaka Airport late last night. It carried 199 pax and 6 infants from Dhaka to Delhi and landed in Delhi early this morning," Air India Sources.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation, with Sheikh Hasina tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests on August 5. The protests, led mainly by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, evolved into anti-government demonstrations.

A day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and left the country, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the country's parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, Dhaka Tribune reported. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladesh President's Press Secretary, Joynal Abedin, made the announcement. The decision regarding the appointment of Bangladesh's interim government head was made during a meeting between President Shahabuddin and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Based on the decision from a meeting of President Shahabuddin with the heads of the three armed forces, leaders of various political parties, representatives of civil society, and leaders of the Students Against Discrimination movement, the national parliament was dissolved, a press release from the president's office stated.

It further said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been released from jail. The statement said that the process of releasing those detained in the student movement and various cases from July 1 to August 5 has begun, with many already being freed.

In a statement on Monday, the president's press team said that a meeting led by Shahabuddin had "decided unanimously" to free Khaleda Zia immediately." The meeting has also decided to free all the people who have been arrested during the student protests," the president's statement added.