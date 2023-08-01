Balasore train accident: 29 bodies still unidentified at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar has informed that 113 bodies have been handed over to their relatives and family members so far and 29 bodies are yet to be identified. Dilip Kumar Parida, Medical Superintendent at AIIMS Bhubaneswar said that the national institute had received 162 bodies in two phases.

Parida said, “As of now there are 29 bodies here in AIIMS Bhubaneswar preserved in the containers, mostly unidentified and unclaimed. We are waiting for the last lot of DNA samples from Delhi CFSL, then we will hand over the remaining bodies.” He further said that the decision regarding cremating of unclaimed bodies will be taken by the government. “Even after matching DNA samples if there are be any unclaimed bodies there will be cremation of them, but the decision in this regard will be taken by the Ministry in condonation with State Governments and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation", Parida added.

Earlier on July 21, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the lapses in the ‘signaling-circuit-alteration’ leading to wrong signals caused the tragic triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district. The Union Minister further said that the Commissioner of Railway Safety under the Ministry of Civil Aviation has completed its inquiry into the Balasore train accident, which claimed 295 lives.

“The rear-collision was due to the lapses in the signaling-circuit-alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty (of the station) in the past, and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of Electric Lifting Barrier for level crossing gate no. 94 at the Station.

These lapses resulted in wrong signalling to Train No. 12841 wherein the UP Home Signal indicated a Green aspect for run-through movement on the UP main line of the station, but the crossover connecting the UP main line to the UP loop line (crossover 17A/B) was set to the UP loop line; the wrong signalling resulted in the Train No.12841 traversing on the UP loop line, and eventual rear-collision with the Goods train (No. N/DDIP) standing there,” Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha.

The minister was replying to questions by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in Rajya Sabha on the tragedy.

The tragic incident of the triple train accident on June 2 involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train. He further said that 295 passengers lost their lives while 176 sustained grievous injuries, 451 suffered simple injuries and 180 received First Aid Treatment and left.