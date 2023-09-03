Balasore: CBI charge sheet against 3 railway officials

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Saturday filed a charge sheet against three arrested Railways officials for alleged culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident case, officials said.

The CBI had arrested the three -- senior section engineer (Signals) Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Amir Khand and technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district -- on July 7 in connection with its probe in the accident involving three trains that left 296 people dead and over 1,200 injured.