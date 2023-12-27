‘Bahubali’ passes away at Etawah Lion Safari

ETAWAH: Asiatic lion ‘Bahubali’, who had been suffering from megacolon (abnormal dilatation of large intestine) for the past few months has died at Etawah Safari park.

The big cat, which was five years and 11 months old, died on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Asiatic lion 'Kesari', a three-year-old male suffering from paralysis since April, had died on December 3.

Anil Patel, director Safari, said, “For the last few months, Bahubali was suffering from megacolon due to which he was facing problems with defecation. Despite medicines and enemas, Bahubali continued to suffer from acute constipation.”

Bahubali, born to lioness 'Jessica' in Etawah Safari itself in January 2018, was named so because of his good health and size.

A team of expert veterinarians at the Safari Park had been continuously treating and taking care of the lion.

Besides, experts from institutions, including Mathura Veterinary and Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, were also continuously giving advice regarding the lion’s health.

Safari director Anil Patel said that the carcass of Asiatic lion Bahubali has been sent to IVRI Bareilly for post-mortem and for other tests.

“Bahubali’s treatment was being done by the safari doctors based on consultation with other wildlife medical experts. However, the big cat’s health had been continuously deteriorating for the last few days.

On Monday, Bahubali had stopped consuming food. Finally on Tuesday, he passed away,” he said.

Nine lions, including seven cubs, have died at the Safari since 2014.

Asiatic lion 'Kesari', suffering from paralysis since April, died at the safari on December 3. The three-year-old male was born in Etawah Safari itself to mother 'Jennifer' and father 'Manan' on April 15, 2020.

Kesari’s mother 'Jennifer' had just died on November 10, while father 'Manan', suffering from skin cancer, had died on June 13, 2022.

Of the seven cubs, which died at the Safari, four were born to lioness 'Sona' between July 6 and July 10.