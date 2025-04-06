Baby, Dhawale top CPM list for general secretary post

MADURAI: As the CPM is set to pick its next general secretary, speculation is rife over who would take charge of the largest Left party in the country, with the names of MA Baby and Ashok Dhawale figuring prominently.

According to sources, Baby, a politburo member since 2012, is a strong contender for the post. He has the backing of the party’s Kerala unit.

A section in the party is pitching for All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) president Ashok Dhawale as agricultural issues remain in focus and the CPM is looking at expanding its base in rural areas.

As the party has stressed on building Left unity and a platform for secular, democratic forces to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dhawale’s supporters feel that he would be a better fit for the role.

The sources said Dhawale also has the backing of the West Bengal lobby and many feel that he will be helpful for the party in the Hindi belt.

Some leaders also feel that choosing Baby for the post may limit the party to Kerala.

With the INDIA bloc being an important political formation against the BJP at the Centre, concerns are also there over the party’s role in the coalition with Baby at the helm of affairs, as the CPM and the Congress are at loggerheads in Kerala.

Mohammed Salim, another senior politburo member, is also among those being considered. However, the sources said Salim has expressed his desire to continue as the secretary of the party’s West Bengal unit.

The name of BV Raghavulu, a leader from Telangana and the seniormost CPM Politburo member, is also doing the rounds, while another section of the party feels that Brinda Karat, a firebrand leader, should be considered for the post.