Ayodhya to get 'Lakshman Path' to increase connectivity

AYODHYA: The Uttar Pradesh government will build a 12 km-long four-lane passage, to be named as 'Lakshman Path', in Ayodhya.

The project will cost around Rs 200 crore, said officials.

It will run parallel to the Udaya Harishankar Ghat embankment.

“As the construction of the grand Ram temple nears completion, the Yogi government is focusing on upgrading the connectivity to Ayodhya. As part of this, a new road to be known as 'Lakshman Path' will be built. It will span from Guptarghat to Rajghat and feature four lanes,” the official spokesperson said.

He reiterated that construction of the 13-km-long Ram Path between Naya Ghat and Sahadatganj is progressing fast.

Along with this, the government is also getting the Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path, and Dharma Path built.

Executive in-charge for the project, S.P. Bharti, said that this path, spanning approximately 12 km, is planned parallel to the Udaya Harishchandra Ghat embankment.

“The embankment’s width was initially six meters, which has been increased to seven metres. Lakshman Path is designed to have a width of 18 metres,” he said, adding that the estimated cost for this alternative route is around Rs 200 crore, and the proposal has been submitted to the government for approval.