Ayodhya to come under thick security blanket ahead of Modi's visit tomorrow

AYODHYA: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on December 30, the city is to come under a blanket of heightened security, police said on Friday.

PM Modi during his visit to Ayodhya will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone said that high-level arrangements meeting the recruitments of PM's security have been made ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the district adding that Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and National Security Guards (NSG) among other security forces have been deployed.

He said that a rehearsal of PM Modi's roadshow will be done today to oversee the arrangements.

"We are monitoring all areas with drones. To improve the traffic system, a traffic diversion plan has also been made," the ADG said.

"Three DIG, 17 SP, 38 Additional SP, 82 Deputy SP, 90 Inspector, 325 Sub Inspector, 35 Female Sub Inspector, 2000 Constable, 14 Company PAC, 6 Company CRPF will be deployed as part of the security," ADG Mordia added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is taking stock of the preparations of security arrangements before the Prime Minister's visit.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is camping in Ayodhya for three days to look after preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. During his visit,

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, a significant milestone in the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and connectivity.

PM will inaugurate two Amrit Bharat trains, which are Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express. Additionally, six new Vande Bharat Trains will be flagged off, contributing to the nation's rail network.

The Vande Bharat Express trains include routes such as Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Amritsar-Delhi, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt, Mangalore-Madgaon and Jalna-Mumbai.

PM Modi's Ayodhya visit also includes the inauguration of the newly built Ayodhya Airport and participation in a public program where the Prime Minister will dedicate numerous development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the State, aligning with his vision to create modern, world-class infrastructure while preserving Ayodhya's rich history and heritage.

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will also initiate the development and beautification of tourist facilities spanning from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat, the construction of a visitor gallery for events like Deepotsav, and the strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple.

Furthermore, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects, including the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-28 (new NH-27), modification of the existing Ayodhya bypass, the establishment of the CIPET centre, and the construction of offices for the Municipal Corporation Ayodhya and Ayodhya Development Authority.