Ayodhya: Ram Mandir panel chief Nripendra Misra inspects progress of temple construction

AYODHYA: The chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra inspected the progress of the construction work on the Ram temple premises here on Thursday.

The inspection came ahead of the consecration ceremony, scheduled next month, and just two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the temple city.

Misra, took brief details about the construction work, underway at full pace, of the Ram Temple.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is scheduled to hold a meeting today.

According to sources, the discussions will centre on the idol of Lord Ram, which will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple at the grand opening or consecration of the shrine on January 22.

Preparations for the consecration ceremony of the temple on January 22 will also be discussed in detail during the meeting, the sources added.

There will be another meeting of the trust to select the idol of Ram Lalla.

Earlier, on Wednesday, trust secretary Champat Rai said that a 51-inch tall idol of Lord Ram reflecting a five-year-old Ram Lalla -- would be selected among three designs.

"The one which has the best divineness and has a child-like look about it will be selected," he said.

Rai, describing the map of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, said a total of 21-22 lakh cubic feet of stone has been used in the construction of the entire structure. "Such a big stone structure has never been built in North or South India even in the last 100-200 years," he said.

"A foundation of 56-layered artificial rock, created by engineers, has been laid below the structure. Second, a plinth comprising 17000 granite blocks from Karnataka and Telangana has been laid across 21 feet above the ground. Around five lakh cubic feet of pink-coloured sandstone sourced from Bharatpur, Rajasthan have been used to construct the temple structure. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is made up of pure white Makrana marble, which is ready," he told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the temple city on Saturday to inaugurate the Ayodhya airport and the railway station, which is being revamped especially on the temple model.