Ayodhya gears up for rush of devotees on Ram Navami

AYODHYA: The Ayodhya administration is gearing up for the next big event of the year after the consecration ceremony held in January.

The event is 'Ram Navami' -- the first after the opening of the temple -- and the festival is expected to attract the biggest ever inflow of devotees.

Ram Navami, the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ram, will be observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri and will fall on April 17.

Meetings are being held between Ram Janmabhoomi Trust members and district administration, focusing on the challenge of controlling the crowd and serving the pilgrims who will start arriving in Ayodhya three days before the festival and will stay for two or three days after the festival.

The administration is working out strategies to ensure smooth and safe entry and exit at Ram Janmabhoomi temple while the Trust is pondering over multiple entries and exits for devotees to avoid any stampede-like situation.

According to official sources, efforts are being made to ensure the safety and comfort of the devotees during Ram Navami by providing water and mats on the open floors, keeping in view the approaching hot weather conditions.

"There will be round the clock availability of medical facilities with extra beds in government health institutions and private hospitals. Traffic will also be streamlined and there will be a watchful eye on visitors to segregate criminal elements. We will ensure availability and regular supply of essentials such as milk, sugar, tea, foodgrains and vegetables etc in dharamshalas, temples, tent cities and hotels where the pilgrims will stay," said a senior official.

The administration is also making elaborate arrangements for a dip in Saryu river and focus is also on providing public toilets and regular cleaning for which more than 2,000 sanitation workers will be involved.

Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Temple Trust , said that a huge crowd was expected in Ayodhya around, before and after Ram Navami, so a plan was being prepared after brainstorming on all the issues ranging from security arrangements to providing easy darshan to the devotees and ensuring that they did not face any problem.

He added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself was monitoring the arrangements and the Trust was also planning the best management for all the visitors.

Ram Navami celebration will begin with a prayer to the sun early in the morning. At midday, when Lord Ram is supposed to have been born, a special prayer will be performed. People will sing devotional songs in praise of Lord Ram and rock images of him in a cradle to celebrate his birth.

Rath yatras or chariot processions of Ram, his wife Sita, brother Lakshman and devotee Hanuman will be taken out from many temples and people will gather on the banks of the sacred river Saryu for a holy dip.