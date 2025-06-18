'Axiom-4 Space sets 22 June as tentative launch date after assessing key parameters'

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that Axiom Mission 04, which will send Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), is now tentatively scheduled for launch its on June 22, 2025.

The revised timeline comes after a thorough evaluation of critical mission parameters by Axiom Space, the private aerospace company leading the mission.

In a post on X, the Minister said that Axiom Space has suggested June 22, 2025, as the next likely launch date after assessing key parameters.

"Axiom Mission 04 to International Space Station (ISS) ..... After assessing the key parameters, including Module Fitness, Crew Health, Weather, etc, @Axiom_Space has indicated that 22 June 2025 may be the next likely launch date of Axiom-04 Mission carrying, among others, the Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, to the International Space Station," his post read on X.

He added, "Further updates, of any, shall be shared accordingly." Earlier in the day, Axiom Space had confirmed that the launch window for Ax-4 has been rescheduled to no earlier than Sunday, June 22. This revision allows NASA additional time to evaluate recent repairs made to the aft section of the Zvezda service module on the ISS. In a post on X, Axiom Space informed that the Ax-4 crew, comprising Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, as commander, ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla as pilot, and mission specialists are ESA (European Space Agency) project Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, remains under quarantine in Florida to ensure compliance with all medical and safety protocols.

"The #Ax4 crew remains in quarantine in Florida to maintain all medical and safety protocols. The crew is in good health and high spirits and looks forward to launch!" Axiom posted.

The Ax-4 mission will lift off aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on Falcon 9 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. Despite the delay, the Axiom-4 mission remains significant.

The Ax-4 crew includes members from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first mission to the space station in history and the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over 40 years, according to Axiom Space.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be India's second national astronaut to go to space since 1984. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is part of Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4), marking a historic moment for India's space collaboration with NASA.

According to Axiom Space, the Ax-4 mission will "realise the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years.