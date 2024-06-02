Assembly election results: BJP to retain power in Arunachal; ruling SKM in Sikkim crosses majority mark

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh is set to retain power as the party has crossed the majority mark, leading in 30 seats in the early trends.

The BJP has already won 10 seats unopposed in Arunachal. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have already won their respective seats.

As per the Election Commission data, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 30 seats in Arunachal Pradesh including--Lumla, Kalaktang, Koloriang, Nacho, Likabali, Basar, Along (West), Along (East) and others.

The majority mark in the Arunachal Assembly is 31.

National People's Party (NPEP) is leading on eight seats, People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) on two seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on three seats, Congress on one and Independents are leading on two seats.

Polling for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh was also held on April 19, simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two independents also won in the Assembly polls. All except one Congress MLA, former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.

While in Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is marching towards a comfortable victory again as the party is leading on 29 seats.

Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leads on one seat.

Polling for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim was held simultaneously on April 19, in the first phase of the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats. The exit polls predict that the SKM will come back to power in the state.