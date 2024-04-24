Assam: Poll authority begins distribution of election material for Karimganj parliamentary constituency

KARIMGANJ: Preparations for the parliamentary election in 07- Karimganj HPC have concluded as the campaign process came to an end at 5 pm on Wednesday, the official said.

With the end of campaigning, all activities intended or likely to influence the election outcome are prohibited until the end of voting.

The Karimganj Constituency will vote on April 26 as part of the second phase of polling.

A total of 24 candidates are slated to contest the 07-Karimganj HPC seat in the upcoming Parliamentary Election of 2024.

According to the officials, after scrutiny, only 1 candidate has been deemed ineligible to participate out of the total 25 candidates who have filled nomination papers.

Out of the total eligible candidates, 18 are contesting as independent candidates, 3 are representing recognized National and State Political Parties namely BJP, AIUDF and INC, and 3 candidates of registered political parties (other than recognized National and State Political Parties) are actively involved in the electoral process.

District Election Officer Mridul Yadav, IAS, while addressing a press conference, urged political parties, candidates, and voters to follow the guidelines and regulations during the silence period leading up to voting.

The distribution of election materials for the Karimganj HPC began today for the convenience of the remote and interior polling stations, he said.

Of the total 1,058 polling stations in the district, 83 have received the required election materials and personnel on Wednesday.

The distribution included 47 polling stations in the Ramkrishna Nagar LAC and 36 in the Patharkandi LAC. This ensures that the polling stations are fully equipped and prepared for the upcoming election in the far-flung areas of the district.

In addition to materials, adequate security personnel have been deployed to assist with the election proceedings.

Karimganj district has 935,813 registered voters, including 475,303 male voters, 460,499 female voters, 11 third-gender voters, 89 voters aged 85 years and above, and 43 voters with disabilities (PwD).

Of the 1,058 polling stations, 94 are designated as sensitive. Additionally, 11 polling stations are staffed entirely by female personnel, 11 are designated as model polling stations, and 581 are equipped for webcasting.

The entire district is divided into 7 zones with 15 zonal officers, including 81 sectors with one Magistrate stationed in each constituency to oversee the voting process.

In the four Assembly Constituencies of the district, there are 301 polling stations in North Karimganj, 312 in South Karimganj, 198 in Patharkandi, and 247 in Ramkrishnangar.

Enhanced security measures have been implemented, particularly at the sensitive polling stations to ensure a safe, free, and fair election process.