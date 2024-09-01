Assam extends financial assistance to flood-hit Tripura

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the state has extended financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to flood-hit Tripura.

A cheque was handed to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha by Assam minister Jayanta Mallabaruah in Agartala.

“The people of Assam stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Tripura in this hour of crisis. Hon'ble Chief Minister, this token of assistance of Rs 5cr comes with the prayers of 3.5 crore people of Assam for quick return of normalcy in Tripura,” Sarma wrote on X, tagging a post by Saha.

Saha extended his gratitude to the people of Assam and Sarma for the gesture.

“A cheque of Rs 5 Cr was handed over by Hon'ble Minister @jayanta_malla Ji today, symbolising the solidarity and support from the people of Assam,” he said.

“Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and compassion! Your contribution will go a long way in helping us to overcome the challenges posed by the floods,” the Tripura CM added.

At least 32 people lost their lives, two others were injured and one went missing in the deluge in Tripura during August 19-24.