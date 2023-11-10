Assam Congress MLA granted bail after arrest for hurting religious sentiments

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah who was arrested for his derogatory remarks against temples, has been granted bail.

He was produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in the Kamrup district on Thursday where he was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs. 10,000.

Mollah was arrested on Tuesday night and was then taken to the Dispur police station where he was interrogated by Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah.

Mollah is an MLA from Jaleshwar constituency in Goalpara district.

In a public meeting, the legislator had said: "Wherever there is any criminal activity, priests, namgharias and saints are involved. The same picture everywhere.”

His remarks went viral ON social media and Mollah tendered an unconditional apology for the comments.

Meanwhile, the Congress had sent him a show-cause notice on Tuesday.

In a letter signed by Congress President Bhupen Bara, the legislator has been asked to answer for his comments.

Besides, there is also a mention of taking action against the MLA if he does not respond.