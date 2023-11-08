Assam Cong MLA Aftabuddin Mollah held for derogatory remarks against priests, seers, says police

GUWAHATI: Assam Police on Wednesday said it arrested a Congress MLA for allegedly making derogatory remarks about priests, Namgharias (residents of Namghariya village in the Dhemaji district), and seers.

Speaking to ANI, a senior officer of Assam Police said, "The arrested Congress leader has been identified as Aftabuddin Mollah, a sitting MLA from Jaleswar Assembly constituency (Assam)."

A case was registered at Dispur police station under the relevant IPC sections on a complaint, police informed.

The Congress MLA is alleged to have delivered an inflammatory speech targeting priests, Namgharias, and seers at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4.

Further details are awaited.