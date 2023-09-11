Assam CM Sarma attends first day at newly constructed Assembly

DISPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the first day of the Autumn Session at the newly constructed Assam Assembly Building in Dispur, on Monday. The five-day Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began on Monday.

Various bills including the amendment bill of Panchayati Raj, and several universities bills will be introduced in the session.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the five-day-long assembly session. Earlier on July 30, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati. Drawing a parallel to the recently inaugurated New Parliament Building, Birla appreciated that the new Assam Legislative building was not only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but also an embodiment of the new self-reliant Assam.

"The new building built for modern requirements using the latest technology is equipped with the latest amenities and boasts of state of the art facility and at the same time exhibits facets of diversity of culture exhibiting Assam’s rich heritage", Birla said.

The event was attended by Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Assembly Speaker, Biswajit Daimary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ayush, Sarbanand Sonowal, Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli and other dignitaries, lawmakers, and representatives from various political parties.