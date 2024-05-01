Assam CM best example of BJP’s 'washing machine' tactic: Priyanka Gandhi

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed an election rally in Assam’s Dhubri on Wednesday where she launched a sharp attack against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him the best example of BJP’s 'washing machine' tactic.

Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in the Balijan area under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency in support of Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain.

“There were serious allegations against the Chief Minister of Assam before he switched sides to the BJP. However, once he joined the BJP, everything was forgotten. The Assam CM is the best example of BJP’s washing machine tactic which began from here. Later, the BJP used the same formula in other places as well,” she told the gathering.

According to Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP is using the washing machine strategy to fool the people.

“First, they speak about corruption and later they welcome the corrupt politicians into their party and all the allegations suddenly vanish,” she said.

The senior Congress leader also criticised the BJP-led Assam government for the “mafia raj” in the state.

“Look at the Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states. Whether it is Revanth Reddy in Andhra Pradesh or Siddaramaiah in Karnataka -- they have been working for the betterment of their states. The Congress CMs have dedicated themselves to the service of the people. But in Assam, a mafia raj is going on. We hear about land mafias, coal mafias, sand mafias, etc., in Assam,” she said.

The Congress leader also slammed the Centre on the unemployment issue, saying, "The present unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years. Around 70 crore people in this country are jobless. Yet, at least 30 lakhs posts are lying vacant in the Central government departments but the BJP has not taken any step to recruit youths in these posts.”

She also attacked AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, who is contesting against Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri.

“The BJP has a secret understanding with Ajmal in Assam, just like it has with Asaduddin Owaisi in Telangana,” she claimed.

Criticising the BJP on the electoral bond issue, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The BJP has become the richest party in the world in just 10 years. The Congress did not earn so much even in 70 years.”