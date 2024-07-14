Assam: 70-yr-old, minor raped in separate incidents in Goalpara

GOALPARA (Assam): A 70-year-old woman and a minor have been allegedly raped in separate incidents in Goalpara district of Assam, police said on Sunday.



The elderly woman was taking her cattle for grazing near her home in Matia area when a youngster allegedly raped her after gagging her mouth with a cloth on Saturday afternoon.

"When the youngster tried to kill her after raping her, she bit him and escaped. We took the woman for a medical examination and are waiting for the report," a senior police officer told PTI.

The police arrested the accused on Sunday, he added.

In another incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school van driver at Siluk Majpara village in Dudhnoi police station area on July 9.

"She had not told anyone about it as the accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she did so. But yesterday, she complained of severe stomach pain. When her mother enquired about it, she told her everything," the officer said.

The accused, who used to take the girl in his school van, allegedly raped her when no one was at her home. He had come inside the house on the pretext of seeking water to drink, police said.

"Her family lodged an FIR at the police station on Sunday and we nabbed the accused," he added.