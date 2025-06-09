ASP killed, other personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

SUKMA: A senior police official was killed and some other personnel were injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said.

State's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta Division) Akash Rao Girepunje, a 2013-batch state police service officer, was martyred in the blast.

Sharma also said Naxalites should shun violence, join the mainstream and contribute to the development of the society.

The ASP and other personnel were out on foot patrolling when the incident took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road, an official said.

The patrolling was launched in view of a bandh called by Naxalites on Tuesday, he said.

The ASP, some other police officials and personnel sustained injuries in the blast, the official said.

All the injured personnel were shifted to Konta hospital where the ASP succumbed to his injuries, he said.

"Girepunje ji was martyred in the blast in Konta area of Sukma. He was a brave officer and was a gallantry awardee," Deputy CM Sharma told PTI Videos in Nagpur.

If a situation for talks (between Naxalites and the government) is created somehow, it ends with such incidents (referring to the blast), he said.

The government has clarified that it does not want to fire a single bullet, but they (Naxalites) should join the mainstream, take benefits of the rehabilitation scheme and contribute to the development of the society and the nation, Sharma said.