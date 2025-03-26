As US tightens immigration rules, a key checklist for Indian Green Card, H-1B, and F-1 holders

CHENNAI: For many Indian nationals living in the US on Green Cards, H-1B work visas, or F-1 student visas, international travel is now fraught with uncertainty. Recent US immigration policy changes have sparked anxiety, prompting legal experts to advise extra caution when traveling abroad.

A concerning development was the recent statement by US Vice President JD Vance that a Green Card does not guarantee permanent residency. Coupled with increased scrutiny at US airports and embassies, his statement has left many Indian nationals unsure about their ability to return to the US smoothly. Travellers now face longer wait times and more invasive questioning, increasing concerns within the Indian immigrant community.

This shift appears to be a broader move toward stricter US border enforcement, a process that began during the previous administration. Agencies like USCIS, ICE, DHS, and CBP are reportedly ramping up their efforts to monitor travellers, making thorough preparation for international visitors all the more important.

A more rigorous border process

With millions of Indian nationals contributing to the US workforce and academic institutions, the impact of these changes is being felt across multiple sectors. While many still maintain valid legal status, re-entry has become complex. Travellers can expect detailed interviews and additional document checks at US borders.

Although the recent travel restrictions affecting 43 countries did not include India, the broader policy shift has created a ripple effect with legal professionals citing rising visa backlogs, longer processing time at embassies, and a higher incidence of detentions at US ports of entry.

What you need to prepare before travelling

To minimise the risk of complications, experts are urging Indian visa holders to carefully prepare for any international travel.

Key documents to bring along include:

* A valid passport from your home country

* An up-to-date Green Card (Form I-551)

* A multi-entry H-1B or F-1 visa

* A US Re-Entry Permit (if applicable)

* Proof of employment or university enrollment

* Financial documents, including tax records, pay stubs/checks, and bank statements

* A valid US driver’s license

*Expect More Scrutiny at the Border

Travellers returning to the US after extended trips should be prepared for additional scrutiny, such as:

* Detailed questioning by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers

* Possible secondary inspections lasting several hours

* Increased checks for those who have been outside the U.S. for more than six months

* Closer examination of individuals who have recently changed visa categories

Legal experts also emphasise the importance of renewing Green Cards and visas in advance to avoid delays. If a Green Card is revoked, individuals have the right to appeal through USCIS or immigration courts.

As these changes continue to unfold, the key to navigating the evolving immigration landscape will be patience, thorough preparation, and a cooperative approach when dealing with US authorities.